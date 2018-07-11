Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma don the don-specs while trotting in the lanes of England

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Sigh! The mere sight of these two assuages our daily dose of love and mush. And why not? The two were together for quite some time, broke up in a filmy style, and came together yet again, this time with a promise of forever. And Virat just posted a picture of the two having a day out, adding a marshmallow sprinkle to their love. Of course, we are totally digging in their 'Kala Chashma' looks on the posh streets of England. Quite a don-esque way to don the English streets, must say.

We can't get over that peck that Anushka is planting on Virat's cheek though. As if saying, "This man's mine, taken for eternity."

Day out with my beauty! 🤩♥️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

These two are simply couple goals. Not that this is the first time either has put up such an adorable picture. Remember this one put up by Virat? The kiss surely took the internet by storm.

My one and only! ♥️😇♥️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:14am PST

Or even this Spidey-kiss that had us giggling and falling in love, all at the same time? Anushka surely couldn't get enough of Virat and this was a legit proof. Of course, the feelings were reciprocated. This picture surely brought a big smile to our face.

💑 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 11, 2018 at 5:38am PDT

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony, last year in Italy. And when they announced the same, a spree of videos and pictures made it to the internet, with their wedding almost becoming a celebration.