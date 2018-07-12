Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy a lazy walk on streets of Nottingham and we’re gushing!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are always giving ultimate couple goals, because, they know how to balance their personal and professional lives. They have always made sure to spend some quality time together irrespective of their work schedules.

Now, the couple was spotted enjoying a lazy walk on the busy streets of Nottingham. The two were dressed in casuals and looked damn cute together.

The cricketer is in London for the T20 International series and India smiled all the way to glory after a victory against England. At that time too, Anushka was in the stands cheering for her hubby and as soon as he won the match, she wasted no time and quickly exchanged a happy hug with Virat. The video went viral too. Well, every single thing that they do is bound to go viral because they are too adorable.

They got married last year December in Tuscany after dating for four years. Their wedding was an intimate affair with family and close friends in attendance, but it took the social media by storm as every single moment, in terms of videos and pictures made it on the web, making everyone go gaga about their gorgeous wedding ceremony.

On the professional front, Anushka is geared up for the release of her upcoming flick Sui Dhaaga: Made in India and will be seen in Zero next, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.