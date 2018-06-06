Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us major couple fitness goals wit THIS workout video

Indian Cricket team Captain Virat Kohli seems to be making the most of his time off. The actor who is a fitness enthusiast has been regularly hitting gym despite injury and has been urging people to take up fitness seriously. On Wednesday, for the first time ever, Virat uploaded a workout video with his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and we are going gaga over it.

Captain Kohli recently was in news for challenging the Prime Minister for the trending #HumFittohIndiaFit challenge, which the PM accepted. The Cricketer accepted the fitness challenge from Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of State (I/C) Youth Affairs & Sports who initiated the fitness challenge across the nation.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳🏆 Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video 😀and I challenge @hrithikroshan, @virat.kohli & @nehwalsaina to join in🥊 #Fitness #Healthy #Lifestyle A post shared by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (@ra_rathore) on May 21, 2018 at 10:36pm PDT

The Cricketer’s Instagram feed is filled with numerous fitness videos and messages and it looks like he got his wife, who is also a fitness freak to tag along with him for a workout.

Both Virat and Anushka have been busy with their respective professional commitments but whenever the two get the opportunity, they make the most of it. Anushka was seen in most of the matches in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) cheering for the Virat’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Well time and again, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have given us major couple goals and with each time, we want to have more of the couple. ​