Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spread the joy with a ‘beautiful boy’

With the team trailing 2-0, it was up to the captain to produce a stellar performance and put his side back on track. Virat Kohli led from the front as he scored 97 and 103 in two innings, helping India get a fighting chance in the series against England. Following the victory, Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma, headed for a little downtime in England where they came across a ‘beautiful boy.’

Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us 😍🐶 pic.twitter.com/Uu2AyiZCfn — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 24, 2018

The captain and his wife look in good spirits in what looks like a retail store. Anushka, who is often spotted at the stands cheering for Virat, is seen patting a dog whom they came across while at the store.

Anushka Sharma (C), wife of India's captain Virat Kohli smiles as India win the third Test cricket match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England on August 22, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS /

Anushka has been with Virat during the tour and when her husband scored his century, he celebrated by blowing a kiss to his wife. Kohli had made his debut in Test cricket in 2011 when the team toured the West Indies. Since then, he has been a part of 68 Tests and scored a total of 5,994 runs. With a career best rating of 937, Kohli is currently the number one Test batsman in the world, per the latest ICC rankings.

Top performance by the boys! Amazing game and a great win. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/QXlULwh7PW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is awaiting the release of two of her films – Sui Dhaaga and Zero.