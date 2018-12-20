Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma: Shaadi Squad spills the beans on the biggest shaadi of 2017

Matches are made in heaven, but to plan a wedding one needs a squad. It was in December 2017, when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s high profile wedding took the internet by storm. The couple got married in an exotic Tuscan villa. That set the choice of an extravagant location wedding for most celebrities. But, did you know that behind all beautiful things at Virushka’s shaadi, it was Shaadi Squad who made the D-day a hit? Shaadi Squad founders, Tina Tharwani & Saurabh Malhotra, have just spilled the beans on the wedding.

According to reports, the founders of the wedding planning company still find it difficult to believe that they bagged such a grand celebration. Keeping the high-profile wedding a secret affair was the toughest task for them.

Virushka wanted an intimate affair with 50 people on the guest list; that is exactly what Shaadi Squad delivered. Reportedly, Anushka and Virat desired a green and cosy locale as the venue for the shaadi. Further, the bride and groom's ultimate requirement was privacy, accessibility, weather conditions and open space for their guests, which was taken into consideration. As per reports, five location options were given to the couple and finally, Italy got chosen as THE destination! Elaborating on the same, the report suggests that Anushka wanted to get married at a Tuscan vineyard.

We always wondered if the couple themselves took an active part in the preparations. The report states that Virat and Anushka were highly involved in the pre-wedding process. Right from logistics to the theme of the wedding, Virat and Anushka soaked themselves in the process. This Virushka wedding placed Shaadi Squad on the map. With their first ever high-profile client, the wedding planning company also bagged Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh as well as Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's weddings. Reportedly, Shaadi Squad has also expressed that when a celebrity client with a unique vision comes along their work gets easier.