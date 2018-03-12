Virat Kohli attends Anushka Sharma starrer Paris special screening

Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli is back in the city after creating history in South Africa. While, the Indian team is busy preparing for the T20 tri-series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Kohli and 5 other players including MS Dhoni has been granted the much needed break after playing against South Africa. Kohli played 11 of the 12 matches during the South Africa tour. Now, the skipper will get some time to spend with his newly-wed wife Anushka Sharma.

On Thursday, Virat attended the screening of Anushka Sharma starrer Pari in Mumbai. The actress could not attend the screening as she has been busy shooting for the her film Sui Dhaaga with co-star Varun Dhawan in Bhopal.

Virat and Anushka got married in Italy 2 months back and since then their display of love for each other has given other couples major relationship goals. While, Anushka was cheering for her man through Instagram stories, Virat had kissed the ring he wears around his neck after he scored a century during the third test.

Now, that Virat can spend some time with his love, he is planning to organise a special screening for his wife.

Pari is Anushka's third home production under her banner Clean Slate films. KriArj Entertainment is also one of the producers.The movie also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and is directed by by debutante Prosit Roy. The makers have been releasing scary screamers for some time now.

Anushka's Clean Slate films had earlier produced 'NH10' and 'Phillauri'. Anushka played the lead in both the films.

Anushka had also tweeted saying that the "The devil arrives tomorrow".

Anushka did not speak much about the film, and let the screamers do the job. In order to find out about the plot of the film, one will head to the theatres for the same.