Ranjini Maitra June 07 2019, 6.58 pm June 07 2019, 6.58 pm

The summer is at its peak, which means that water cuts are prevalent. Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli, who is presently keeping occupied with the ICC World Cup 2019, was fined over charges of wastage of water. Kohli, who is a resident of the DLF Phase 1 of Gurugram, has an enviable collection of cars including a couple of SUVs. But the trouble began when his staff reportedly started making use of drinking water to wash them.

As per reports, the cricketer's neighbour brought it to the authority's notice that a few thousand litres were being wasted to wash nearly half a dozen cars. The Gurugram Municipal Corporation sent in a couple of officials when Virat's domestic help was cleaning the cars. The cricketer was imposed with a fine of Rs 500.

View this post on Instagram A good laugh is the best medicine 😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jun 4, 2019 at 3:07am PDT

As per a report on CricTracker, ten other households in the same locality also received challans from the municipality, along with strict warnings to avoid wasting drinking water. Parts of India, including North and Central regions, are going through alarming water scarcity.

Defeating South Africa by six wickets with 15 balls winning, India recorded a strong win at the opening match of WC 2019 in Southampton. Kohli, although he scored only 18, was satisfied with the boys.

"The wait was very long, and then you get a game like this. Was challenging throughout the whole game. Was important to start on the right note, have a win that was complete. If you look at how the game went and pitch behaved, it was challenging. Hats off to Rohit, very professional win. We were going to bowl first had we won the toss, with the new ball conditions were going to be difficult, they were coming off two losses," he said, post the match.