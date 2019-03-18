Virat Kohli gets into prep mode as IPL 2019 nears

It is that time of the year when cricket and entertainment meet each other and the outcome is blingy! In less than a week, we will have as many as eight teams with best cricketing talents of India and abroad, fighting it out on the 22-yards. As 23rd May nears, Cricketers have picked their bats and the net practice sessions are on. Virat Kohli, who will be representing Royal Challengers Bangalore once more, has gotten down to the business as well!

Virat took to Instagram to share with us a video wherein a practice session is going on at Bangalore's Chinnaswamy stadium. His strokes tell us he is ready to take on the upcoming game. And for those who do not know, Virat has been a part of RCB since 2008 when he used to captain the Under-19 Indian cricket team. An association of over a decade is bound to feel special, always! Virat himself confesses the same.

"To me, it (playing for RCB) has been a most special experience. I don’t see myself leaving or playing for any other franchise,” Virat was heard telling the reporters as he launched the new RCB app in Bangalore.

“The (RCB’s) failure lies where decisions aren’t made properly. If I sit here and say our luck was bad, that won’t be right. You make your own luck, and if you make poor decisions and the other team makes good ones, you will lose,” he said while discussing how the team's decision making went wrong at instances.

“When we played big matches too, our decision-making wasn’t right. When your decision-making is spot on and balanced, those teams win the IPL. The teams that are more relaxed, don’t take the pressure too much, and take good decisions in pressure moments - they should get the credit for winning,” the player said.

Hopefully, all decisions are going to be well this time!