Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma: I have the most beautiful wife

Divya Ramnani April 15 2019, 6.32 pm April 15 2019, 6.32 pm

It was on December 11, 2017, that Indian skipper Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma. The lovebirds, who dated for a course of four years before their wedding, got hitched in an astonishing locale amid the splendid Tuscany in Italy. Well, the moment both Virat and Anushka, fondly referred to as Virushka by fans, disclosed some of the most breathtaking pictures from their dreamy wedding, people across the internet couldn’t keep calm. Fast forward to now, we are sure that fans vividly remember getting hit by the beautiful Virushka wave and all of it is afresh in their memories.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is on similar lines, at least his latest statement about Anushka suggests so. In his recent interview, the all-rounder sounded head over heels in love with his ladylove, and who wouldn’t be? She is the stunning Anushka Sharma, after all! Virat Kohli, who is currently into the IPL season, said,” I think over the last more than a year or so, the best thing to have happened to me is me getting married. It's literally changed my whole world.” Kohli didn’t stop here, continuing to rave praises on Sharma, he added, “I have the most beautiful wife, the most beautiful person.” We are melting!

Well, we are sure Virat had a super-memorable 2017 on a personal front, but professionally, it wasn’t any less. Apart from getting married to the love of his life, Kohli was awarded India’s fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri in March 2017. Other than that, Kohli had overtaken Sachin Tendulkar to gain his highest career rating points, which is a huge feat for any Indian cricketer so far. Virat also scored six double centuries in 2017’s Test cricket. He had surpassed Brian Lara, who previously held the record with five double tons in Test matches.

Kohli had an extraordinary 2017 indeed!