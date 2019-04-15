image
  3. Bollywood
Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma: I have the most beautiful wife

Bollywood

Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma: I have the most beautiful wife

Marriage with Anushka Sharma is the best thing to him, reveals Virat Kohli.

back
anushka sharmaAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliBollywoodcricketEntertainmentIndian Cricket TeamIPLsportsVirat KohliVirushkaWorld Cup 2019
nextRanveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his father’s role

within