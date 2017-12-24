Virat Kohli replaces Shah Rukh Khan as the most valuable celebrity brand

Virushka finally got married in the picturesque meadows of Tuscany, Italy this December. Their courtship, although, had gone through some tough times, when Anushka was trolled and criticized for bringing down Virat’s performance by just being present at his matches. However, for all those times, there’s some redemption; Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli replaces superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the most valued celebrity this year.

According to the report, ‘Rise of the Millennials: India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Brands’, released by Duff & Phelps, brand Kohli has a value of $144 million. Kohli’s brand value has grown by a staggering 56 per cent from last year. It seems Kohli has got everything going for him this year, best ODI and T20 batsman, maximum number of run scored this year among other records. Also, he got married to actress Anushka Sharma.

The report states that this increase in Virat’s brand value is primarily due to his increasing endorsement fees, on-field performances and rise in popularity index.

“For the first time since we began publishing our rankings, Shah Rukh Khan has slipped from the top ranking and been replaced by Virat Kohli. Kohli is now the first choice of brands to engage and attract consumers, fueled by his extraordinary on-field performances and off-field charisma,” said Duff & Phelps managing director and region leader – India, Japan and Southeast Asia Varun Gupta.

Brand SRK has fallen to the second rank, with a brand value of $106 million. This marks a decline of almost 20 percent as compared to 2016. This could be blamed on SRK’s lackluster year in terms of his movies; Raees being a decent hit while Jab Harry Met Sejal flopping at the box-office.

Deepika Padukone retained her third position in the list, with a brand value of $93 million.

As of October 2017, Kohli, SRK and Deepika endorse 20, 21 and 23 brands respectively.

Actor Akshay Kumar’s brand value reached $47 million. The brand value of the Padman actor grew by an astounding 97 percent after he added seven new product brands to his portfolio in 2017. Alia Bhatt is among those who entered the list this year.