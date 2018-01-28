home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Virender Sehwags tweet on Preity Zintas IPL shopping spree will make you LOL

First published: January 27, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Updated: January 27, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The IPL season is upon us and countdown to the glamorous cricket tournament has begun with the first day of player auctions being held on Saturday. Players are going under the hammer and owners are keeping their bids ready for the best. Former batsman, Virender Sehwag is now part of the Kings Eleven Punjab and was seen at the table with the co-owner Preity Zinta and the KXIP management.

Preity Zinta was in a mood to shop as she enthusiastically used the placard to bag the finest players. Sehwag, however, was clearly in his element during the auction as he tweeted away his reactions to the bidding. Known for his witty one-liners on social media, Sehwag was quick to comment on Zinta’s passionate bidding for players. He even went to the extent of comparing the IPL auctions to a vegetable market.

KXIP raced for most players in the bidding. They managed to score Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 5.2 crores but that was short-lived after the Sunrisers Hyderabad snatched him with the Right to Match card.  KXIP only retained Axar Patel and had an amount of 67.5 crores left with them along with 3 RTM cards. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' was quick to notice the stereotype.

KXIP were involved in a most unexpected bidding war on Manish Pandey on the first day of mega auctions. The batsman, who had a base price of 1 crore, was sold at a sky-high price of 11 crores. The initial biddings were done by Chennai Super Kings but they were quickly caught by KXIP, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. But, KXIP eventually outbid others.

