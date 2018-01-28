Virender Sehwags tweet on Preity Zintas IPL shopping spree will make you LOL

The IPL season is upon us and countdown to the glamorous cricket tournament has begun with the first day of player auctions being held on Saturday. Players are going under the hammer and owners are keeping their bids ready for the best. Former batsman, Virender Sehwag is now part of the Kings Eleven Punjab and was seen at the table with the co-owner Preity Zinta and the KXIP management.

Preity Zinta was in a mood to shop as she enthusiastically used the placard to bag the finest players. Sehwag, however, was clearly in his element during the auction as he tweeted away his reactions to the bidding. Known for his witty one-liners on social media, Sehwag was quick to comment on Zinta’s passionate bidding for players. He even went to the extent of comparing the IPL auctions to a vegetable market.

Bachpan mein sabji bhi khareedne jaate thhey, toh maa bolti theen theek daam me laana , aur aaj hum aadmi khareed rahe hain ! Farak yeh hai, ab owner bolte hain sahi daam mein khareedna :) #IPLAuction live — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2018

KXIP raced for most players in the bidding. They managed to score Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 5.2 crores but that was short-lived after the Sunrisers Hyderabad snatched him with the Right to Match card. KXIP only retained Axar Patel and had an amount of 67.5 crores left with them along with 3 RTM cards. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' was quick to notice the stereotype.

Ladkiyon ko shopping ka shock hota hai. Preity full on shopping ke mood mein hain. Har cheez khareedni hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2018

KXIP were involved in a most unexpected bidding war on Manish Pandey on the first day of mega auctions. The batsman, who had a base price of 1 crore, was sold at a sky-high price of 11 crores. The initial biddings were done by Chennai Super Kings but they were quickly caught by KXIP, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. But, KXIP eventually outbid others.