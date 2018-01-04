Virushka is chilling in Cape Town with Shikhar Dhawan, the glimpses are already viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a dreamlike wedding on December 11 last year in Tuscany, Italy which followed two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The much-hyped marriage of the couple was a surprise for the fans as they managed to keep it under the wraps until the last moment. Only a few friends and family members were present at the wedding. After wrapping up everything, the couple headed to South Africa to ring New Year’s Eve. Since then, many pictures of the couple from South Africa went viral on social media. While Virat Kohli was seen dancing on the streets of South Africa with Shikhar Dhawan, Bollywood’s successful actress Anushka danced her heart as well on the streets of South Africa. The couple was even spotted with Akshay Kumar on a lunch.

The relaxed Captain Kohli is in South Africa for India’s upcoming Test series with South Africa, which is going to start from January 5. This would be the first match for Virat post-wedding. Anushka, on the other hand, will head back to India to resume the shoot for her upcoming movies Aanand L Rai’s Zero which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The first teaser of the film released this week and has impressed the audience so far. She will also begin promotions for Pari, which happens to be her co-production. Anushka is also expected to begin shooting for Sui Dhaaga as soon as possible.