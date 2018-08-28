Vishal Bard-waj making acting debut in Pataakha!

National Award winning-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directional venture Pataakha, the shooting for which wrapped up in Mount Abu in July. While fans are excited to catch actors Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Manan, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz sharing the screen space in the comedy-drama, they may well be in for a pleasant surprise when they see the film. It seems like there is a special member in the cast.

That’s right! It’s none other than Vishal himself! The film, may well see Vishal making his acting debut, if the director decides to include the footage of a scene in which he plays a small part. At the music launch of the film, Vishal revealed how he considers himself a very poor actor and that he was forced to do that particular scene in the film.

The trailer of the film is very telling of why the film is titled Pataakha. The film revolves around two sisters, who grow up in small village and are constantly in a fight with each other but realise what they mean to each other when they are separated after marriage. Based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story Do Behenein and produced by Ajay Kapoor, it’s slated to hit the big screen on September 28.