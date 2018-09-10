Vishal Bhardwaj opens up about Irrfan Khan’s comeback

Critically acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan has worked with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj in movies like Maqbool, 7 Khoon Maaf and Haider. The two were all set to collaborate for the fourth time for a movie, that was reportedly titled as Sapna Didi, along with Deepika Padukone. However, as Irrfan was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour, he went to London for his treatment, the movie was put on hold.

Recently, while talking to Mumbai Mirror, Bhardwaj opened up about the actor’s comeback. He stated that he is waiting for Irrfan to return and take a call. The director said, “No matter which film Irrfan chooses to return with, I’ll be happy to have him back. Our cinema needs him.”

There were also reports that Deepika has returned the signing amount of the film as the movie didn’t take off. Well, there’s no confirmation on the same.

Apart from Sapna Didi, one more film that Irrfan was supposed to star in was Hindi Medium 2. Producer Dinesh Vijan, during the promotions of Stree, had spoken about the film. He had said, “I am hearing beautiful stories about him (Irrfan) recovering. I have a personal equation with him. He is a friend, so since he fell sick I haven’t discussed the film with him. But I met him and we only spoke about life. I am just waiting for him, when he can do it, I will do it. The script is ready and it is a very beautiful story. It will surprise you. Hindi Medium had two elements that worked for everyone – one was admissions and parents, and second was when an Italian or a French guy can’t speak English properly then it is cool, but in India, the guy is useless (when he can’t speak English). Here (in the second instalment) there’s the third thing that you must also be proud of; where you are from and not aspire to the West always.”

Well, let’s hope Irrfan returns to the big screen soon.