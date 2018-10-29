Vishal Bhardwaj points glitch in National Anthem played at MAMI, urges I&B ministry to rectify it

The Supreme Court earlier this year (2018) accepted the government’s suggestion that playing the National anthem before a film screening at movie halls should not be made mandatory. However, several theatres still play it before the screening of movies. This is what happened at the MAMI film festival 2018 as well. It didn’t go down well with ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj who noticed an error in the National Anthem while it played.

The filmmaker said that he noticed a technical glitch in the National Anthem produced by Films Division and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. He also took to Twitter to complain about the same, saying that the glitch caused his ears and soul to hurt. He further urged I&B ministry to rectify it.

Heard our national anthem produced by @Films_Division and @MIB_India during @MumbaiFilmFest. There is a technical glitch at "Gahe Tav Jai Gaatha", seems to be a sound transfer issue. Goes off tune and hurts ear and soul. Can @MIB_India please get this rectified? — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) 29 October 2018

The debate about the necessity of playing the National Anthem ahead of films’ screening has been going on for a while now and has also involved a lot of several industry names.

“Some people are of the opinion that standing up for the national anthem should not be made mandatory, but for me, standing up for the national anthem shows the upbringing of that person,” said actor Anupam Kher in October 2017.