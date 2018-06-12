home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Vishwaroop 2: Kamal Hassan is a one many army in this action flick

Vishwaroop 2: Kamal Hassan is a one many army in this action flick

First published: June 11, 2018 09:29 PM IST | Updated: June 11, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Author: Abhishek Singh

The trailer of one of the most awaited films of the year, Vishwaroop 2 is finally out. The Kamal Haasan written and directed film is packed with action just like the first edition. There will be shortage of punches, kicks and guns in this mega budget movie.

The makers of the film have attempted to give the film an international touch with the tad bit excessive use of CG. It’s treat to watch the 63-year-old veteran actor Kamal in action mode but some scenes do little justice to reality. Rahul Bose, who plays the negative character in the film gives us the creeps but adds an amount of curiosity to the role. The trailer, which revolves around Kamal Hassan and his action avatar also gives us glimpse of Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman and others.

 

Bollywood’s superstar Aamir Khan took to Twitter to launch the Hindi trailer of the film. The actor also congratulated Kamal and the film’s team over the film and wished them success.

Presented by Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment, Vishwaroop 2 is multi-lingual and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will hit the theaters on August 10 2018. ​

SHOW MORE
tags: #Aamir Khan #Bollywood #Entertainment #Kamal Hassan #Rahul Bose #rohit shetty #Shekhar Kapur #Vishwaroop 2 #Waheeda Rehman

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All