Vishwaroop 2: Kamal Hassan is a one many army in this action flick

The trailer of one of the most awaited films of the year, Vishwaroop 2 is finally out. The Kamal Haasan written and directed film is packed with action just like the first edition. There will be shortage of punches, kicks and guns in this mega budget movie.

The makers of the film have attempted to give the film an international touch with the tad bit excessive use of CG. It’s treat to watch the 63-year-old veteran actor Kamal in action mode but some scenes do little justice to reality. Rahul Bose, who plays the negative character in the film gives us the creeps but adds an amount of curiosity to the role. The trailer, which revolves around Kamal Hassan and his action avatar also gives us glimpse of Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman and others.

Bollywood’s superstar Aamir Khan took to Twitter to launch the Hindi trailer of the film. The actor also congratulated Kamal and the film’s team over the film and wished them success.

Presented by Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment, Vishwaroop 2 is multi-lingual and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will hit the theaters on August 10 2018. ​