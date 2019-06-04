Priyanka Kaul June 04 2019, 12.22 am June 04 2019, 12.22 am

Vivek Agnihotri has been basking in the success of his mysterious-thriller, The Tashkent Files, a journalistic investigative on the mysterious death of India’s second prime minister. Now, the director has come out with his next. Titled as The Kashmir Files, the movie will be investigative film and will revolve around the theme of the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits that happened during late 1989 and early 1990.

The movie is about to go on the floors in the next six months and will see an ensemble cast. “Since a very long time, I have been wanting to make a film on the Kashmir issue and after the success of The Tashkent files, I have got the confidence that I am matured enough to handle a sensitive subject like this. Kashmiri Pandits Exodus from 1991 is the biggest human tragedy, the biggest ethnic cleansing, and the mass exodus of a community with violence. Kashmiri Pandits are homeless in their own country. This is the 7th exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir- their home. Since the WW2 there hasn’t been such a violent and barbaric ethnic cleansing anywhere in the world,” the director was quoted as saying.

Talking about the film he said, “This is India’s holocaust where at midnight the minorities (Hindus) were asked to leave the valet and they were specifically asked to leave behind all their property and women. Children were killed with AK47, women were raped, and men were cut with a wood cutting saw. Houses were burnt. India’s most secular region was converted into an Islamic Region with Sharia law. My film is about that.”