Vivek Agnihotri has been basking in the success of his mysterious-thriller, The Tashkent Files, a journalistic investigative on the mysterious death of India’s second prime minister. Now, the director has come out with his next. Titled as The Kashmir Files, the movie will be investigative film and will revolve around the theme of the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits that happened during late 1989 and early 1990.
The movie is about to go on the floors in the next six months and will see an ensemble cast. “Since a very long time, I have been wanting to make a film on the Kashmir issue and after the success of The Tashkent files, I have got the confidence that I am matured enough to handle a sensitive subject like this. Kashmiri Pandits Exodus from 1991 is the biggest human tragedy, the biggest ethnic cleansing, and the mass exodus of a community with violence. Kashmiri Pandits are homeless in their own country. This is the 7th exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir- their home. Since the WW2 there hasn’t been such a violent and barbaric ethnic cleansing anywhere in the world,” the director was quoted as saying.
Talking about the film he said, “This is India’s holocaust where at midnight the minorities (Hindus) were asked to leave the valet and they were specifically asked to leave behind all their property and women. Children were killed with AK47, women were raped, and men were cut with a wood cutting saw. Houses were burnt. India’s most secular region was converted into an Islamic Region with Sharia law. My film is about that.”
The director said he feels confident making a movie on this sensitive subject now that he has already handled something similar to his previous movie. On the research of the film, Vivek said, “We had been researching for the last one year and now we are planning to form a ‘Project KP Commission’ where we will record first-hand testimonials of the victims and also the perpetrators. This will be first of its kind effort in this issue anywhere in the world. I want a fair and unbiased investigation so that we can correct the prejudiced narrative.” His movie The Tashkent Files was released last month and is running successfully in theatres.Read More