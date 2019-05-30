Vivek Oberoi accidentally promotes Salman Khan's Bharat on Twitter, deets inside

Rushabh Dhruv May 31 2019, 12.04 am May 31 2019, 12.04 am

Seems like Vivek Oberoi and controversies are BFF. The actor, very recently, had faced a backlash for his distasteful joke mocking his alleged ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life. The meme was in connection with the exit poll and it drew a comparison between Aishwarya's life and the elections. It had a mention of Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Vivek received wrath from all corners. That being said, Thursday marked Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony as the 15th PM of India and Vivek was excited for the same. The Company actor, who was joyous about the same, tweeted a photo with Modiji which he later deleted. Want to know why?

Call it an accident or a way to hog the limelight, Vivek (in his congratulatory tweet for PM Modi) added the hashtag #Bharat. If you happen to use on the micro-blogging site, #Bharat turns up with a Salman Khan emoji. Netizens were quick to notice and once Vivek sensed his mistake, the actor deleted the tweet and wrote a new one.

Here's a look at the deleted tweet of Vivek featuring Salman Khan's emoji from Bharat:

And here's the fresh tweet by Vivek Oberoi minus Salman's Bharat emoji:

Honoured to be invited again to the swearing in ceremony. I’m watching @narendramodi bhai taking his oath for the 3rd time on his journey from CM Gujarat to PM of Bharat once again! Feeling like a small part of an incredible history 🇮🇳 #ModiSarkar2 #NamoAgain #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/jzk1jV6lVn — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 30, 2019

Talking in brief about this new mishap by Vivek, all we say is that while the actor wanted to promote Bharat (India), it turned into mayhem and he promoted Salman Khan's Bharat. Unfortunately, it's the 21st century and everything is under scrutiny. It was a silly mistake, Mr Oberoi. The actor was last seen essaying the role of Narendra Modi in the much-talked-about PM Narendra Modi.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from showbiz.