Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya Rai row: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli slams NCW for not supporting her sister

Rushabh Dhruv May 21 2019, 12.22 pm May 21 2019, 12.22 pm

The chaos created by none other than Vivek Oberoi is not hidden to any. Something that was meant to be just a joke (a distasteful one), turned into a big controversy. It so happened that on Monday, Oberoi had taken to his Twitter account and posted a meme which was a 'classless' dig at his past affair with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The tweet also had a mention of Salman Khan. In no time, Vivek for received a lot of criticism, including Sonam Kapoor who labelled it as a 'disgusting and classless' stunt. He also received a notice from the National Commission For Women demanding an apology. Now, the always opinionated Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli has slammed the NCW for taking a stand for Aishwarya Rai.

Rangoli in a series of tweets angrily mentioned how the NCW never helped Kangana Ranaut during her fight with Hrithik Roshan. Not just this, Kangana's sister also called the NCW a 'fraud' and how their latest act is a 'death of feminism in India'. She has also termed Vivek's tweet as a 'childish stupid joke.' Her agenda clearly was to point out that NCW did not support Kangana when she was in need and now they are supporting Aishwarya.

Have a look at Rangoli's tweets below:

Fraud @IndiaMeToo & @NCWIndia has caused death f feminism in India, accused working everywhere & roaming freely, chauvinism & gender bias displayed openly & here fr a stupid joke they come crawling like insects as if anybody cares about such a sham NCWI please take a seat 🙏 https://t.co/h6ezT9zBEl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 20, 2019

I will never forget how they refused to take Kangana’s complaint against a big star, but come to fight for these childish jokes when so many rape and harassment cases are lying unaddressed #Shame — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 20, 2019

Much more scary and damaging than feudal and chauvinist men are these women hater women...bhed ki khaal mein bhediye...jealous and bitchy women who have problem with other woman, simply cause they also happen to be a woman, time to be very careful spot such insects & expose them — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 20, 2019

In the latest course of action, Vivek has issued an apology with regards to the fiasco. Have a look at his tweet below:

Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

We had tried to reach the actor on the controversy, however, he remained unavailable for comment. His team shared with us that his account was hacked and it is created a problem for them. Team quoted, "We are dealing with the issue since 1 in the afternoon. Sir’s account got hacked and we are trying to get it back. It has created a lot of problem for us." Later on, Vivek contradicted his team's statement and told ANI, "People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don't think I have done anything wrong. What's wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it."

