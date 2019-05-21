Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya Rai row: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli slams NCW for not supporting her sister

The chaos created by none other than Vivek Oberoi is not hidden to any. Something that was meant to be just a joke (a distasteful one), turned into a big controversy. It so happened that on Monday, Oberoi had taken to his Twitter account and posted a meme which was a 'classless' dig at his past affair with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The tweet also had a mention of Salman Khan. In no time, Vivek for received a lot of criticism, including Sonam Kapoor who labelled it as a 'disgusting and classless' stunt. He also received a notice from the National Commission For Women demanding an apology. Now, the always opinionated Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli has slammed the NCW for taking a stand for Aishwarya Rai.
Rangoli in a series of tweets angrily mentioned how the NCW never helped Kangana Ranaut during her fight with Hrithik Roshan. Not just this, Kangana's sister also called the NCW a 'fraud' and how their latest act is a 'death of feminism in India'. She has also termed Vivek's tweet as a 'childish stupid joke.' Her agenda clearly was to point out that NCW did not support Kangana when she was in need and now they are supporting Aishwarya.
Have a look at Rangoli's tweets below:
In the latest course of action, Vivek has issued an apology with regards to the fiasco. Have a look at his tweet below:
We had tried to reach the actor on the controversy, however, he remained unavailable for comment. His team shared with us that his account was hacked and it is created a problem for them. Team quoted, "We are dealing with the issue since 1 in the afternoon. Sir’s account got hacked and we are trying to get it back. It has created a lot of problem for us." Later on, Vivek contradicted his team's statement and told ANI, "People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don't think I have done anything wrong. What's wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it."
