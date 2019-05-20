  3. Bollywood
Bollywood

Vivek Oberoi contradicts his team's statement of hacker behind the Twitter post, says 'I stand by my post'

Vivek Oberoi's team had claimed that the actor's account was hacked but the actor stood by his tweet and is ready to meet the concerned body.

