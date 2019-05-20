Vivek Oberoi contradicts his team's statement of hacker behind the Twitter post, says 'I stand by my post'

Abhishek Singh May 20 2019, 11.49 pm May 20 2019, 11.49 pm

It’s been a roller coaster ride for actor Vivek Oberoi in the last few days as his ready to release PM Narendra Modi - the biopic on the PM's life. The release the biopic was initially stalled by the Election Commission. The actor landed himself in another controversy by sharing a ‘tasteless’ meme on his social media handle. Post the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, as the country awaits the exit polls results, Vivek shared an exit poll meme that made fun of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love life and included her daughter Aaradhya.

The actor faced backlash on social media and was served a notice by the National Commission for Women. The actor’s team even went on to say that Vivek’s account was hacked and the actor was not responsible for the tweet. In the evening, the actor himself gave a contradicting statement and stood by his actions.

Vivek, who was present at the special screening of his film in Delhi has stated that he feels he hasn’t done anything wrong. In an interview to ANI, he justified his actions. “People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don't think I have done anything wrong. What's wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it.”

“Those in the meme don't have a problem, but everyone else has. Kaam karne jaate hain nahi non-issues ke upar netagiri shuru kar dete hain. Didi put someone behind bars for a meme, people are I be put behind bars too. They couldn't stop my film, now they are trying this.” he added.

Vivek Oberoi: I don't know why people are making a huge issue out of it. Someone had sent me a meme which made fun of me. I laughed on it&I appreciated the person for his creativity. If someone mocks at you, you should not take it seriously. pic.twitter.com/Ak23Slw8vr — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

While the news broke, we reached out to Vivek and his team to get their reaction. Vivek didn’t respond to our message but his team member stated that the actor’s account was hacked. “We are dealing with the issue since 1 in the afternoon. Sir’s account got hacked and we are trying to get it back. It has created a lot of problem for us.”

With just three days away from his film’s release, looks like Vivek is going wide lengths for his film and will do anything for the promotion of his film.