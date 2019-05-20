Vivek Oberoi responds to Sonam Kapoor’s remarks, calls her an ‘over actor’

Divya Ramnani May 20 2019, 10.50 pm May 20 2019, 10.50 pm

The mess created by Vivek Oberoi is only getting stretched with every passing hour. What started with a classless joke has now reached to all things controversial. On Monday, Oberoi shared a meme that, in a way, demeaned his past affair with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It also had a mention of Salman Khan. The actor, for his unpleasant joke, received a lot of criticism from a lot of people, including Sonam Kapoor. She labelled it as a ‘disgusting and classless’ stunt. Now, Vivek Oberoi has reacted to the same.

In an interview with ANI, the actor not only questioned Sonam’s contribution towards women empowerment, but he also called her an over actor. Vivek said, “I read her reaction. Sometimes people just comment on Twitter to be cool. I would like to ask Sonam what she has done for women empowerment and how much has she worked?” The Road actor, slamming Sonam Kapoor, added, “In the last 10 years, we rescued around 2200 kids from child prostitution and child labour. We have also given them free education, free healthcare and free food and empowered them. Some of them are even studying in the US and Canada. I have done this in the last 10 years and it is well documented. International magazines have also covered it.”

Have a look at Vivek Oberoi’s press statement here:

Vivek Oberoi speaks on Sonam Kapoor's reaction to his tweet (on exit polls), "...Aap apni filmon mein thoda kam overact karein aur social media pe thoda kam overreact karein. I've been working in women empowerment for 10 yrs now. I don't think this is hurting anyone's sentiments" pic.twitter.com/pOWAwO29N6 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

He added, “I have been working on women empowerment for 10 years when Sonam was working on her makeover. I would just like to tell her that you are a nice girl and I respect your father, Anil Kapoor, a lot. I would like to reply to your tweet and I personally would like to give you some advice. Aap apni filmon mein thoda kam overact karein aur social media pe thoda kam overreact karein. I've been working in women empowerment for 10 years now. I don't think this is, in any way, harming or hurting anyone's sentiments and if it was, people have a voice. The concerned people would have said it.”

This takes us to the time when a super-angry Vivek Oberoi arranged a press conference, where he accused Salman Khan of threatening to kill him, abusing him and indulging in character assassination. “I advised him to solicit medical help and seek psychiatric treatment. It is time that someone took a stand against his super-brat behaviour. We cannot have people who go on abusing people, running over sleeping citizens, beating women and claim to do it all under the influence of some emotional problem," read a part of his statement.

Here’s Vivek Oberoi’s press conference for Salman Khan:

We wonder what’s next from his side now!