Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half decade of fallout

Ranjini Maitra April 16 2019, 12.03 am April 16 2019, 12.03 am

We are quite sure this particular statement by Vivek Oberoi is going to make its way to memes pretty soon. A conversation between Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi is what everyone would love to witness, but alas! It's pending for at least last 15 years. If you do not remember what went wrong, you're suffering from some kind of memory loss. But we are coming to that later. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vivek was given a hypothetical situation and something extremely interesting came up.

It so happened that the host asked him what question would he like to ask Salman if he was given truth serum. ''Do you truly believe in forgiveness," is what he would like to ask Salman, said Vivek. Ouch! In a very infamous press meet in 2003, he came up with explosive accusations against Salman. According to him, a drunk Salman called him up over 40 times in one night and even threatened to kill him. It is an open secret that Aishwarya Rai, Salman's former girlfriend who was rumouredly developing a more-than-friends equation with Vivek, was the reason for this chaos. This was also the time Vivek and Aishwarya together starred in a film called Kyun! Ho Gaya Na?

We hear that Vivek also used to be great friends with Salman's brother Sohail Khan who never forgave Vivek for the entire press conference fiasco. Through the years that followed, Vivek also suffered a series of flops, barring a handful of films that worked, including Omkara. On the personal front, he and Aishwarya, of course, did not sustain.

And then, after all these years, he still awaits 'forgiveness' from Salman. Is Bhaijaan even hearing?!

This is intensely sentimental and we don't mean any bad pun here. But a look at their latest filmography makes this joke irresistible. It is literally like PM Narendra Modi asking for forgiveness from Bharat!

Okay, sorry!