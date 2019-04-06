Vivek Oberoi seeks support on social media as PM Modi biopic gears up for the Supreme Court hearing

In Com Staff April 06 2019, 9.59 pm April 06 2019, 9.59 pm

Vivek Anand Oberoi, previously known as Vivek Oberoi has made an appeal to one and all on his upcoming PM Modi biopic which has been in a spot of bother over its release and it’s proximity to the upcoming elections. Oberoi took to social media with an appeal to his fans and well wishers updating them about the film’s current situation.

Oberoi, meanwhile has been added to the list of star campaigners for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While PM Modi tops the list, Oberoi is the 40th star on the list. But we digress, Vivek hasn’t been among hits for a very long time now and the one hope he had of making it big at the box office seems to be diminishing because let’s face it, PM Modi is a superstar for a majority of the country. Here’s what Oberoi has to say:

PM Modi biopic has to face the Supreme Court hearing on April 8th. Clearing which the film may release on April 11 which incidentally is also the day when India goes to vote in the first phase of the general elections. If the film does release on the 11th it may get a run of a week at the box office but should it be delayed further then it will have to clash with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Kalank which is scheduled for an April 17th release.

Directed by Mary Kom and Sarabjit Director Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi has been facing the heat from the opposition who have been alleging that the film’s sole purpose is to influence voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Oberoi even had to face the Election Commission after the makers of the biopic were charged with violating the Model Code of Conduct.