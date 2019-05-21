Vivek Oberoi tweets apology, deletes tweet mocking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan

Nikita Thakkar May 21 2019, 10.09 am May 21 2019, 10.09 am

Vivek Oberoi's distasteful joke mocking his alleged ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life called for a heavy backlash. The meme was in connection with the exit poll and it drew a comparison between Aishwarya's life and the elections. It had a mention of Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Vivek received wrath from all corners and even Sonam Kapoor bashed him for pulling a joke like that. She called him 'disgusting' and then Vivek received a notice from the National Commission for Women demanding a justification. After all this, Vivek has now taken to his Twitter handle to extend his apology.

Check out Vivek's tweet below:

Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

He put up another post saying that he has deleted the tweet. Check it out.

Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies🙏🏻 tweet deleted. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

The notice that was sent to Vivek stated that he has made 'an insulting and misogynist post on Twitter carrying a picture of a minor girl and a woman'. Here's the copy of the notice.

We had tried to get in touch with Vivek post the break out of the controversy, however, he remained unavailable for comment. His team though informed us that, "We are dealing with the issue since 1 in the afternoon. Sir’s account got hacked and we are trying to get it back. It has created a lot of problem for us." Later on, Vivek contradicted his team's stand and quoted to ANI, "People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don't think I have done anything wrong. What's wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it."

He also spoke about Sonam's reaction to his tweet and was quoted saying, "I read her reaction. Sometimes people just comment on Twitter to be cool. I would like to ask Sonam what she has done for women empowerment and how much has she worked?"

Check out his interview here:

Vivek Oberoi speaks on Sonam Kapoor's reaction to his tweet (on exit polls), "...Aap apni filmon mein thoda kam overact karein aur social media pe thoda kam overreact karein. I've been working in women empowerment for 10 yrs now. I don't think this is hurting anyone's sentiments" pic.twitter.com/pOWAwO29N6 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

After all the drama, he finally apologised. The National Commission of Women had asked Vivek to personally apologise to the concerned parties or else legal action would be taken. He did what was demanded!

Stay tuned to in.com for more updates.