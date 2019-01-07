Vivek Oberoi's first look as PM Narendra Modi is here!

Biopics are in vogue. While Bollywood biopics like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Shakeela, and Gunjan Saxena are already in the pipeline, another major biopic titled PM Narendra Modi, based on the Prime Minister of India, created quite a hoopla before its release. Reason: the actor to play Narendra Modi on the silver screen is none other than Vivek Oberoi. On Monday, the first look poster of the film was launched in 23 different languages by Maharashtra's CM, Devendra Fadnavis. With the tricolour in the backdrop, Vivek Oberoi looks unrecognisable in the poster.

Oberoi will be returning to the showbiz after a hiatus and has a lot of responsibility on his shoulder with this flick. Why do we say so? First, the star is essaying the role of Modi and secondly, his journey in Bollywood has not been hit. Vivek's last lukewarm hit was a sex comedy (Great Grand Masti) and his career graph in the industry has also been quite dull. Grabbing such a huge role might be an advantage for his diminishing career, but playing Narendra Modi will not be an easy task for the actor. Here's a look at the poster:

With the poster looking intriguing and Vivek Oberoi in Narendra Modi's shoes, all we hope is that the film does well at the box office. Right from Modi's journey as chaiwala to now being everyone's favourite orator, the biopic directed by Omung Kumar has loads of hopes packed in.

