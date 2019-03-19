Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi biopic rescheduled, avoids clash with the four legged Watchman

Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi biopic has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film tracks PM Modi’s journey from his humble beginning as a chai-wala to where he has reached today. The makers notched up the buzz on Monday by unveiling nine different looks of Vivek in the film. What we hear now is that film is hitting the theatres a week earlier than it was supposed to release.

The release date of the film has been preponed to April 5. But that’s not all. What has grabbed our attention is that there’s yet another film in reference to PM Modi and surprisingly, it’s set to hit the screens on April 12, which was the initial release date of the Vivek Oberoi starrer. The film, directed by popular South filmmaker AL Vijay, is titled Watchman will release on April 12. Its poster features a dog carrying a banner that reads ‘I am a chowkidar too’. This comes after the Prime Minister launched BJP’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign just a few days back.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi's biopic’s new poster is here. It has Vivek, dressed in white, standing in between some kids wearing green and saffron and all their outfits together make the symbol of the Indian flag.

Talking about the change in the plan of the film’s release, producer Sandip Ssingh said, "We are bringing this film a week early on public demand. There is a lot of love and anticipation among the people and we don't want them to wait longer. This is a story of 1.3 billion people and I can't wait to show it to them." The film is helmed by Mary Kom fame Omung Kumar.