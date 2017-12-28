Home
Vogue BFF with Rani Mukherji and Sabyasachi
First published:
December 28, 2017 03:10 PM IST |
Updated:
December 28, 2017 03:10 PM IST |
Author:
Aditya Vaddepalli
tags:
#Bollywood
#Neha Dupia
#Rani Mukherjee
#Sabyasachi
#vogue bffs
Recommended
Videos
December 28, 2017 07:28 PM IST
The Greatest Showman: What are the critics saying?
December 28, 2017 05:54 PM IST
Delhi lawyer threatens to sue WhatsApp over the middle finger emoji
December 28, 2017 05:24 PM IST
Vin Diesel beats 'The Rock' to become the highest paid actor
December 28, 2017 05:17 PM IST
Gitaz Bindrakhia recreates father Surjit’s classics
December 28, 2017 05:15 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother has got talent!
December 28, 2017 04:52 PM IST
Delhi eateries ordered to remove ‘Non-Veg Food’ from displays
December 28, 2017 04:18 PM IST
After Pa Paandi, Dhanush’s second directorial project to roll in 2018
December 28, 2017 04:09 PM IST
Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde knows who will be evicted this weekend
December 28, 2017 04:04 PM IST
North Korea experimenting with the deadly Anthrax bacteria as a bio-weapon
December 28, 2017 03:31 PM IST
Akshay Kumar asks men to keep their wives happy in 'Aaj Se Teri' song making from PadMan
December 28, 2017 03:24 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan: After ‘King of monologues’, now I’m loving the term Bromantic hero
December 28, 2017 03:22 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi slams government over triple talaq bill
December 28, 2017 03:10 PM IST
Vogue BFF with Rani Mukherji and Sabyasachi
December 28, 2017 02:50 PM IST
Ranveer Singh photobombs Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's selfie at the airport!
December 28, 2017 02:25 PM IST
Kumkum Bhagya's Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming biopic Super 30?
December 28, 2017 01:53 PM IST
Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle movie review: Dwayne Johnson impresses with this sequel
December 28, 2017 01:11 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and KaalaKaandi: Latest song Kaala Doreya has a Pakistani connection
December 28, 2017 01:07 PM IST
Sunny Deol's Mohalla Assi makers file fresh petition against CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi
December 28, 2017 12:30 PM IST
PPF, NSC interest rates slashed: Will they still attract investments?
December 28, 2017 11:39 AM IST
Here’s why Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim skipped step-brother Taimur’s birthday
December 27, 2017 11:30 PM IST
Fight between Bollywood and Telugu films in Book My Show’s hit list
December 27, 2017 11:15 PM IST
Why did Pawan Kalyan burst out laughing before he began recording a special song for Agnyaathavaasi?
December 27, 2017 11:04 PM IST
Facebook is prompting new users to enter their name as per Aadhaar but says it isn't mandatory
December 27, 2017 10:04 PM IST
I felt my parents were watching me from heaven when I won my first award, says Shah Rukh Khan
