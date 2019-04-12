Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia's show

Rushabh Dhruv April 12 2019, 9.53 am April 12 2019, 9.53 am

Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter who made his Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor got rave reviews for his performance in the film. The 22-year-old actor not only impressed the film critics but also managed to make a good fan base for himself. The young actor who was earlier seen in internationally acclaimed Iranian director Majid Majidi’s film Beyond the Clouds has proved his mettle as an actor much before his Bollywood debut. On Thursday, Ishaan graced the couch of Neha Dhupia's talk show Vogue BFF's and going by Mrs. Dhupia's latest IG update, looks like the episode was quite fun.

Seems like Neha Dhupia could not keep calm and wanted to share some interesting bits from the episode. Taking to her Instagram account, Neha in a series of the posts gave fans a few interesting updates and trust us it's full of pleasure. *giggles* Among the many IG stories posted by Mrs. Dhupia, one in which we see Ishaan shirtless grabbed our attention. It so happened that during the 'Say it or strip it' round on the talk show, Ishaan kept mum and did not spill beans on an unknown question and maybe that's the reason he lost his shirt. Not to miss, the blush on Ishaan's face is priceless and his efforts to cover himself with pillows. PRICELESS. Haha...

Have a look:

While in Neha's IG update we can just see the Khatter boy, but for your info, he was accompanied by Rajkummar Rao. If you recollect, recently, Janhvi had confessed that she has a huge crush on the Stree actor. Whereas, the Dhadak babe is rumoured to be head over heels in love with Ishaan. Well, this episode surely seems exciting. Apart from Rajkummar and Ishaan, Sonali Bendre and her besties Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi had also turned up to shoot for the show a couple of days ago. Are you looking forward to seeing Rajkummar and Ishaan sharing the same couch? We are!