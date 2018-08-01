Vogue con-troll! You can't comment on Suhana's cover anymore

Suhana Khan's much-awaited debut on a magazine cover has happened. She wears an Anaita Shroff Adjania creation, is retouched by Namrata Soni and tries to strike a stunning pose. Well, you might or might not find it stunning BUT! Vogue India, for some reasons we are unaware of, has disabled followers from commenting on the cover, on their Instagram. Or wait, are we really unaware of the reason?

Interestingly, this applies to all of Suhana's photoshoot pictures that the magazine has been sharing on Instagram. They generously call it the 'beginning of a new era' for Suhana.

There's also a video, giving us a glimpse behind the photoshoot.

A brief text beneath Suhana's photo on the cover has also grabbed people's attention. It goes on to describe her as 'student, theatre lover, future star'.

She has spoken at length about why Bollywood can wait, claims the magazine. Suhana will probably receive the biggest launchpad for herself and a cover story with Vogue is just the beginning of many more covers.

Then, why so much of antipathy towards public opinion already? Or, the fear of backlash is taking over Suhana's safar, already?