Wacky Wednesday: When Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the rumour about AbRam being Aryan’s lovechild

Talk about weird rumours and you will find plenty in Bollywood. We have heard about stars’ strange fetishes, affairs and much more. Some of these are scandalous and many just laugh worthy. Most celebrities have never really reacted to these wacky rumours. In fact, more often than not, actors steer clear of engaging in any conversation that may spell controversy. But not Shah Rukh Khan! King Khan has a gift of gab and he can turn the most awkward questions into hilarious situation with his wit and humour. SRK opened up about one of the weirdest rumours about him on TED Talks.

In 2017, the actor rubbished these rumours and said, “Four years ago, my lovely wife Gauri and me decided to have a third child. It was claimed on the net that this child was the love child of our first child (Aryan Khan) who was 15 years old.” The Zero actor continued, “Apparently, he (Aryan) had sowed his wild oats with a girl while driving his car in Romania. And yeah there was a fake video to go with it. And we were so disturbed as a family.” But in true SRK style the actor made a light moment of this episode and added, “My son who is 19 now, even when you say hello to him, he says, ‘But bro, I didn’t even have a European driving license’.”

Like Shah Rukh, other Bollywood stars too have had their share of strange tales. It was alleged that Aamir Khan and British journalist Jessica Hines love affair on the sets of Ghulam was a secret. However, the journo opened up later and revealed that she had a baby named Jaan and Aamir was the father. Then we have also heard stories of Dimple Kapadia being Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ child.

And it’s not just Bollywood, in the west too there have celebrity rumours that have remained mystery. Beyoncé was accused of faking her first pregnancy. Many felt that the singer had opted for surrogate child, but the singer vehemently denied these allegations. Even the royals weren’t spared from such speculations. When Kate Middleton walked out after delivering a baby the internet got suspicious and chimed that it was “impossible” for the Duchess of Cambridge to look the way she did immediately after delivering a baby.

