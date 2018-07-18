Wait, what? Salman Khan was at a Dubai mall and NO ONE recognised him!

Of the many Bollywood stars that enjoy a huge fan following in abroad as they do in India, Salman Khan without a doubt tops the list. Popularly called as bhai, the actor is known to have an unparalleled loyal fan base across the world. But a recent video that we found on the internet, offers quite a different story.

In the said video, we see Salman Khan chilling in a Dubai mall with his bodyguards around him. And unlike the ruckus it would have created back home, the actor relatively went unnoticed as he wasn't asked for selfies, nor autographs and not even was approached by random fans just wishing to speak to him. In fact, Salman also got some me-time during that trip as in the video, we see Salman sitting on a bench along and fiddling with his phone.

The actor was dressed in black denim and had completed his casual look with a cap. Except for the person who probably recorded the video, it seems no one recognised Salman Khan, the superstar. Isn’t it surprising? However old the video might be, but looking at it we are surprised and how!

On the professional front, the actor has recently wrapped up his Dabangg tour and is currently basking in the success of his last film Race 3, which co-starred Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah in key roles. The actor will soon begin the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat alongside Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani.