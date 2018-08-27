Wait, what! Salman Khan's Rs 12 crore to Kerala was Jaaved Jaaferi's figment of imagination?

Salman Khan represents his brand Being Human aptly as his humanitarian side has come to the fore on various instances when he has gone out of his way to help those in need. The actor who is known to be a large-hearted one, is in the news once again for a noble deed. Dancer-comedian-actor Jaaved Jaaferi had tweeted about Salman Khan’s humongous donation of Rs 12 crore to the Kerala relief fund.

As soon as he tweeted about it, people went berserk and so did the media, as stories around the same instantly lapped up. And considering Salman’s helping nature, none deemed it necessary to seek clarification and believed it to be true.

Well, what followed has surprised us. Mr Jaaferi has once again tweeted about Bhai but not to boast about him. This time he has sent out a clarification. He has tweeted that there’s no confirmation on the amount donated by Salman, and that he had just ‘heard’ of it and hence, shared on social media. Considering Bhai’s nature, Mr Jaaferi thought it to be strongly possible and took to Twitter to laud the star.

I had tweeted that I had ‘heard’ about @BeingSalmanKhan ‘s bcontribution. Because it was a very strong possibility given his track record, I put forward my thoughts and admiration. Taking the tweet off till I can confirm it — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 26, 2018

Ahh okay! We don’t know what prompted the man to take back on his words. Is it that Salman didn’t want this to come out in public sphere or was it just Jaaved’s figment of imagination? Anyway, let’s wait on this one, until we hear it from the horse’s mouth.

Speaking of other celebs, right from megastar Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Sushant Singh Rajput, many celebs have donated money and personal belongings to help the needy in Kerala. However, Salman’s donation amount (as per Jaaved Jaaferi’s imagination) is said to be the highest so far.