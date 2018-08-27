image
Monday, August 27th 2018
English
Wait, what! Salman Khan's Rs 12 crore to Kerala was Jaaved Jaaferi's figment of imagination?

bollywood

Wait, what! Salman Khan's Rs 12 crore to Kerala was Jaaved Jaaferi's figment of imagination?

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   August 27 2018, 9.36 am
back
EntertainmentJaaved JaaferiKeralaSalman KhanTwitter
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in California: We get you a b(r)unch of pictures
ALSO READ

Chaav Laaga from Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma put up a sweet act

Sir Don Bradman: Australia’s film archives can’t count beyond 100

If Loveratri doesn't work, Aayush Sharma to become a mantri?