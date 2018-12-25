image
Tuesday, December 25th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Want to gift Salman Khan something special on his birthday? We have a suggestion

Bollywood

Want to gift Salman Khan something special on his birthday? We have a suggestion

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   December 25 2018, 4.52 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentSalman Khan
nextHere’s why Aamir Khan will not be a part of Shakun Batra’s Osho biopic
ALSO READ

Merry Christmas 2018: From Virat Kohli to Akshay Kumar, celebrities send in wishes

Abhishek Bachchan shoots amid the chilly winter of Nainital

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the highlight of Kapil and Ginni Chatrath's reception, videos inside