Want to gift Salman Khan something special on his birthday? We have a suggestion

Salman Khan will turn a year older on December 27 and like every year fans will gather outside the actor’s Galaxy apartment in Mumbai. The actor is expected to ring in his 53rd birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. We hear that the bash will kickstart on December 26 and the actor’s close family and friends will join him there. Unlike other stars, Salman does not believe in travelling or going on long holidays and instead prefers to stay close to his family and gang of friends. The actor will continue to stay there even post his birthday as he will be filming for Colors show Bigg Boss 12 finale that will take place on December 30.

There may be many of the actor’s fans and well-wishers who may be keen on gifting the actor something special on his big day, but must be confused. After all, the Dabangg hero has everything and can afford some of the most expensive gifts. Unfortunately, the star does not like wearing a lot of clothes and has his own clothing and accessories line. The Bharat hero is a fitness freak and owns a bicycle, bike and luxury cars too. He himself is a painter and is often seen colouring in his backyard during his off time. Not to forget, Salman Khan is not tech savvy or a gadget freak and only discovered what a selfie was while filming for a song in Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In such a scenario gifting can be a huge challenge for the actor’s closest family and friends too. But here’s a piece of information about Salman Khan that can help you with planning the perfect gift for the actor.

The actor’s inside circle insists that Salman is very particular about cleanliness. Along with fitness and family, Khan has a passion for soaps. Yes, that’s right. Salman Khan has a fetish for natural soaps and often stacks them up in his bathroom. The Kick 2 hero we hear also collects exotic and expensive soaps from the different places that he visits. Guess a good organic soap/bath set would make the actor really happy. It will not just be a thoughtful, but also a very useful gift that Khan would end up using too.

And yes, even though 2018 wasn’t a great year, the actor has an interesting line up of films. There’s Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat with Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. Then the actor will start work on Dabangg 3 and Kick 2. We also hear that the actor will continue his stint on Colors show Bigg Boss 13. We bet that the makers will not mind paying any whopping sum to retain their star host for the next season.

