Want to hold Taimur Ali Khan? Everyone can, he's a doll now!

Mostly every day, the paparazzi clicks pictures of Taimur Ali Khan but we still feel like we haven’t got enough of him. Sometimes he is with his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, sometimes he is having his playtime with abba Saif Ali Khan and sometimes he is just accompanied by his nanny. But all his pictures makes us go aww… However do you guys know, now you can get Taimur at home? How? We will tell you.

Meanwhile at a toy store in Kerala... pic.twitter.com/J2Bl9UnPdT — Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) November 19, 2018

Producer Ashvini Yardi took to Twitter to share a picture from a toy store of Kerala and the image left us surprised. So, in a toy store in Kerala, there’s a doll named Taimur. The doll is seen wearing a traditional outfit with kurta and Nehru jacket something that we see Taimur dressed in during festivals. Not just that, the hair and eyes are also quite similar to what Taimur has. We really loved the doll and hope to get it home. Taimur Ali Khan’s doll clearly proves that the star kid enjoys humongous popularity. We are sure that Taimur’s doll would be quite in demand at the toy store.

A few days ago, there were reports that Saif and Kareena have decided that paparazzi won’t be allowed to click pictures of Taimur. However, the reports turned out to be false. Thank God!