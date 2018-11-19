image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Want to hold Taimur Ali Khan? Everyone can, he's a doll now!

Bollywood

Want to hold Taimur Ali Khan? Everyone can, he's a doll now!

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 19 2018, 11.51 pm
back
BollywoodDollEntertainmentKareena Kapoor KhanSaif Ali KhanTaimur Ali KhanTwitter
nextAfter Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput meets an ailing fan
ALSO READ

Taimur Ali Khan and mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan twin as they get clicked in the city

Koffee with Karan 6 highlights: Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara bring the house down

This children’s day we take a look at star kids who are as popular as their parents