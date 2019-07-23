Darshana Devi July 23 2019, 12.16 pm July 23 2019, 12.16 pm

Working with our childhood idols is a dream that most of us possess. But only a few manage to achieve it. Tiger Shroff happens to be one. The Baaghi 2 actor has come together with his all-time-inspiration Hrithik Roshan for the first time in their upcoming action film War, the teaser of which recently hit the internet. Shroff has gushed about Roshan in multiple interviews and now, the latter has opened up about sharing the screen space with him and feels that words won’t do justice to describe Tiger’s talent.

In a recent interview to DNA, Hrithik showered Tiger with praises by saying, “I have had a blast shooting for this film with Tiger. Anything that I say about him will be less. My words won't do justice to the kind of talent he possesses.” What we have also heard is that the makers have done the best of their capabilities to leave us stumped with Tiger and Hrithik’s high-octane scenes. Reportedly, the two actors recently shot for an action sequence at the highest Portuguese peak.

Take a look at War’s teaser here:

In the same interview, Hrithik also spoke about how challenging it was for him to get into the perfect shape for the action film. "Fortunately or unfortunately for Super 30, I was allowed to cheat with my diet a little and the foodie in me loved every bit of it. Being able to have samosas, ice creams and everything that I was deprived of for years, guilt-free, was the best thing,” he said.

He added, “But then came this whole phase where I pushed myself beyond my limits to get back into shape for the beefed-up character that I had to play for my other film. It took months of hard work and sacrifice to achieve that. It was definitely not easy, but I got to learn a little more about how much I can push myself."