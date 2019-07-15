Ranjini Maitra July 15 2019, 11.37 am July 15 2019, 11.37 am

Ever since a film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff was announced, fans couldn't keep calm. And why not? Way too many times, we have heard Tiger (who is arguably the most successful action star of his generation) claiming that Hrithik was his idol. You don't have to be the scriptwriter to know that the film will be high on action and combat sequences. While there were many rumours around the name of the film, Monday morning saw Yash Raj Films drop the first teaser of WAR. Yes, that's what the film is called.

One look at the teaser will tell you that the film has been rightly named. Less than a minute in length, it is all about Hrithik and Tiger getting into brawny fights, while flaunting the maximum of their flexibility and action skills, in exotic foreign locations. We also get a few glimpses of Vaani Kapoor, after quite a while!

Watch the teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film below: