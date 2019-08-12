Soheib Ahsan August 12 2019, 12.52 pm August 12 2019, 12.52 pm

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are two actors who are best known for their action sequences. Considering this, it was given that their fans will go crazy to see these two on the big screen together. War will mark Hrithik and Tiger's first film together. What has excited fans the most is that the two will be pitted against each other in the film. On Monday, Hrithik shared the film's first poster on Twitter.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's tweet below:

In the poster, both of them can be seen standing ready with a gun in hand. Vaani Kapoor who will also be a part of the film can be seen in the poster. Along with the poster, Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "I'll let me actions speak louder than words." This was in response to Tiger who had also tweeted the poster and teased Hrithik asking if he was ready to lose. This banter between the two has been on since the release of the film's teaser. Even while sharing the teaser, Tiger had teased Hrithik saying that the latter's moves have become rusty. The teaser revealed a few clips of both the actors chasing each other on foot and in cars as well shooting at each other.