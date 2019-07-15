Darshana Devi July 15 2019, 3.41 pm July 15 2019, 3.41 pm

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan is known for his insane dance skills and although we don't see him flaunting his classic moves these days, whenever he is on the dance floor, he can give anyone a run for their money. Another actor who is widely admired for his dancing skills is Tiger Shroff and the Baagi 2 star, himself, is a big fan of Hrithik as well. And now, for the first time ever, the two dancing heroes are teaming up for a film. Ever since the news was announced, fans have been desperately waiting to get a glimpse of it and finally on Monday, the makers dropped the teaser video of their film named War.

The teaser of the high octane film, titled War, sees Hrithik and Tiger getting involved in some power packed action stunts. By the looks of it, it seems that the first look of the film was worth the wait as netizens are left awestruck with it. On the other side, there are many who are blown away with Hrithik’s performance in it and even compared the Super 30 star with Tiger. Plenty of Twitter users felt Hrithik was ‘incredible’ in it. “I’m numb, shook and shocked at the moment,” wrote one while another expressed his excitement for Hrithik to return to the action genre. One of them lauded the action scenes in the film and mentioned that they are ‘perfectly executed’. Quite a few lauded Tiger's performance in it too and called it 'rocking'.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions to War teaser below:

Goosebumps🔥🔥🔥🔥 Action scenes perfectly executed👌👌 Welcome back Superstar @iHrithik 🙏🙏.Bang bang wali feeling aa Gaya😍 Christmas me aata toh Hgoty pakka hota🙂#warteaser pic.twitter.com/ksftd20yPW — Päpûñ (@im_papun007) July 15, 2019

Ok let me remind u guys he is the same person Redefining perfection 🙏🤗😍😎🔥@iHrithik hats of to u God#WarTeaser #Super30 pic.twitter.com/uufXfDvepo — Ayan #Super30 (@VijayDinanath20) July 15, 2019

No offense but you're only as good as @iHrithik in terms of dancing and stunts. Hritik is the much better actor — Vincent4000 (@Vincent40001) July 15, 2019

I guess its the first time since 2006 that ur one movie is in cinemas and other’s teaser is releasing. Please do like this every year. People r dying to see u on screen. U will b unstoppable. #Super30 #WarTeaser — Karan.Winchester (@karanthind89) July 15, 2019

Brainstorming 🤯🤯🤯 Only HR Justifies The Word VERSATILITY 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 He Is Of Another Level... Unimaginable!!! I'm Numb, Shook & Shocked At The Moment... Senses Not Working Properly...#Super30 #WarTeaser #WAR — ✴Hrithik's forever💖 (@iSangitaC) July 15, 2019

Once a master always a master..first super 30 and now WAR 🙏🙏@iHrithik #WarTeaser — VISHAL TANDEL (@VishalT38587643) July 15, 2019

Ommmmggggg!!! Nothing couldn't be better than this year... Back to Back Awesomeness @iHrithik You're something most incredible in this Galaxy.. Can't wait for this Storm #warteaser @yrf @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/4PSfl2a8tt — Anchal Rajput (@anchal4HR) July 15, 2019

Super30 ke trailer ke baad ab WAR ke views jammed on YouTube😀🔥🔥🔥 Hrithik is back n how🙏🏻❤️ #warteaser — Arsh Tanwar (@ArshTanwar2) July 15, 2019

Such evolution shows the determination toward acting.. Hatsoff to @iHrithik Really it was mindblowing.. ✌ Will be biggest opening of 2019👍 💖💖 And also congrat @iTIGERSHROFF for rocking performance 😍 #warteaser ✌ #HrithikVsTiger pic.twitter.com/Vt2BwbGgQM — Harshvardhan Balarun (@_imHarshvardhan) July 15, 2019