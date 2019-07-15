Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan is known for his insane dance skills and although we don't see him flaunting his classic moves these days, whenever he is on the dance floor, he can give anyone a run for their money. Another actor who is widely admired for his dancing skills is Tiger Shroff and the Baagi 2 star, himself, is a big fan of Hrithik as well. And now, for the first time ever, the two dancing heroes are teaming up for a film. Ever since the news was announced, fans have been desperately waiting to get a glimpse of it and finally on Monday, the makers dropped the teaser video of their film named War.
The teaser of the high octane film, titled War, sees Hrithik and Tiger getting involved in some power packed action stunts. By the looks of it, it seems that the first look of the film was worth the wait as netizens are left awestruck with it. On the other side, there are many who are blown away with Hrithik’s performance in it and even compared the Super 30 star with Tiger. Plenty of Twitter users felt Hrithik was ‘incredible’ in it. “I’m numb, shook and shocked at the moment,” wrote one while another expressed his excitement for Hrithik to return to the action genre. One of them lauded the action scenes in the film and mentioned that they are ‘perfectly executed’. Quite a few lauded Tiger's performance in it too and called it 'rocking'.
Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions to War teaser below:
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It’s slated to hit the silver screens in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.Read More