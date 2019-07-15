Darshana Devi July 15 2019, 3.55 pm July 15 2019, 3.55 pm

For the first time ever, dancing stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have come together for a film. After successfully keeping the details of the film, titled War, under a shroud of secrecy, the makers finally unveiled the teaser of it on Monday. Immediately after the teaser hit the internet, fans lost their calm! From calling both the actors' performances ‘mindblowing’ to sharing excitement about Hrithik’s return to the action genre, fans have been lauding the 53-seconds clip in every possible way. Amidst which, Tiger’s father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff got emotional about his son sharing the screen space with someone whom the Baaghi 2 actor deeply admires.

Taking to Twitter to share the teaser, Jackie took a trip down the memory lane and recalled the time when Hrithik was assisting his father during the shoot of the film King Uncle. He spoke about how Tiger was a little kid back then and that the Super 30 actor used to take good care of him. Calling Hrithik ‘one of the most talented handsome lads’, he added that Tiger is finally facing the one whom he truly adores. He wrapped up his tweet writing ‘blessed’.

Take a look at Jackie Shroff’s tweet here:

I remember the moment when @iHrithik was assisting in king Uncle and @iTIGERSHROFF was a lil Kid and how he used to look after my boy now facing one the most talented handsome Lad who my Boy Adores. Blessed. https://t.co/bbr2Ikr4IH#WarTeaser #WAR — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) July 15, 2019

Only recently, while talking about the film, Tiger shared that the film is something which could not have been made without him and Hrithik together. “A film like the one I am doing with Hrithik Sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another. It is rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows both of us to express our potential in our respective ways,” he told IANS.