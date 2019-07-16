The teaser of the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action film War was unveiled on Monday. The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, is about a guru and his student facing off when pitted against each other. Tiger Shroff, who has always maintained that he is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan, will be sharing screen space with his idol for the first time in the film. Hrithik Roshan's last film Super 30 has been very well received at the box office. When war's teaser released, Twitterati couldn't stop but ended up comparing Roshan's looks in the two films.
Hrithik went through a physical transformation to play Anand Kumar in Super 30, where he dressed down and his face was darkened. He also lost the signature Hrithik Roshan physique. In War, however, he not only has a good physique but looks glamorous in a salt and pepper look. The Twitterati jumped at the opportunity to make hilarious memes comparing Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 and War.
Check out some of the most hilarious memes below:
War is Tiger Shroff's first YRF film and Hrithik's first collaboration in 10 years since Dhoom 2. The film also has high octane fight sequence and two action choreographers from Hollywood and South Korea have been hired for the action scenes in the film. The director Siddharth Anand, in a recent interview, revealed, “We want to push the benchmark of action movies that are made in our country. So, we are bringing two of the biggest action choreographers together to design some of the most outlandish and visually-spectacular sequences. On one hand, we have Andy R Armstrong from Hollywood and on the other, we have Mr. Oh, who is an outstanding martial arts action choreographer from South Korea.”
The film will release on October 2, 2019, and will have a five day extended opening weekend.Read More