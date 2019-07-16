Antara Kashyap July 16 2019, 7.34 pm July 16 2019, 7.34 pm

The teaser of the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action film War was unveiled on Monday. The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, is about a guru and his student facing off when pitted against each other. Tiger Shroff, who has always maintained that he is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan, will be sharing screen space with his idol for the first time in the film. Hrithik Roshan's last film Super 30 has been very well received at the box office. When war's teaser released, Twitterati couldn't stop but ended up comparing Roshan's looks in the two films.

Hrithik went through a physical transformation to play Anand Kumar in Super 30, where he dressed down and his face was darkened. He also lost the signature Hrithik Roshan physique. In War, however, he not only has a good physique but looks glamorous in a salt and pepper look. The Twitterati jumped at the opportunity to make hilarious memes comparing Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 and War.

Check out some of the most hilarious memes below:

What i think i've written on the exam paper vs The actual marks i get.#WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/dr1tzJfxnL — Kaushik (@Sarcasmmm007) July 15, 2019

#WarTeaser Me on salary day vs Me in Month End pic.twitter.com/jhxl1VprGM — Santosh Kumar Sadangi (@BeingSantosh83) July 16, 2019

Pic 1 : When you Leave home for office. Pic 2 : When you reach office using public transport. #WarTeaser #HrithikVsTiger pic.twitter.com/ca4NQH0cOZ — Rohit Adhikari (@rohitadhikari92) July 16, 2019

Rohit before Rohit after Jadoo Jadoo pic.twitter.com/BCYwMgMoAM — Romzee (@RomanaRaza) July 15, 2019

Pic 1: When your salary is credited Pic 2: After paying EMIs and bills pic.twitter.com/nXuXvVJpqs — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 15, 2019

1. DP on social media 2. Adhaar card photo #WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/HJfvEOuTGd — Chirag (@igot10on10) July 15, 2019

Online Shopping Pic 1 : Expectations Pic 2 : Reality pic.twitter.com/JILMCDFDOl — Gujju Rocks 😎 (@khaman_Dhoklaa) July 15, 2019

Mom: exam kaisa gya? What i say vs how it really went.#WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/mhYWzexIO9 — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) July 15, 2019

1. Original South Indian story. 2. Bollywood Version of it. pic.twitter.com/vGUh1hy9j5 — BullTwist™ (@jagatguruindia) July 15, 2019

How I look at my boss vs how I look at juniors#WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/70thRouK4n — Lassi Gilaas (@punjabi_lassi) July 15, 2019

War is Tiger Shroff's first YRF film and Hrithik's first collaboration in 10 years since Dhoom 2. The film also has high octane fight sequence and two action choreographers from Hollywood and South Korea have been hired for the action scenes in the film. The director Siddharth Anand, in a recent interview, revealed, “We want to push the benchmark of action movies that are made in our country. So, we are bringing two of the biggest action choreographers together to design some of the most outlandish and visually-spectacular sequences. On one hand, we have Andy R Armstrong from Hollywood and on the other, we have Mr. Oh, who is an outstanding martial arts action choreographer from South Korea.”