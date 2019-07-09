Onkar Kulkarni July 09 2019, 4.05 pm July 09 2019, 4.05 pm

With his quirky style, Ranveer Singh, over a period of time, has established himself as a fashionista. Be it his airport looks, red carpet appearance or events and functions, Ranveer sees to it that his wardrobe becomes a talking point. Thanks to his stylist Nitasha Gaurav who gave the actor an extreme makeover making him the flamboyant, carefree actor who loves experimenting with fashion.

Seems a Bollywood actor is following Ranveer's footsteps. Of late this actor is trying to nail the quirky looks. The artist being, Rajkummar Rao. The actor who is known for his acting prowess seems to be looking at trying his hand at the OTT fashion game. Ever since the promotions of his upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya have begun, he is seen flaunting exotic outfits. At a media interaction that happened on July 8, he sported red and white stripes outfit, which was embellished with metallic zips and brooches. At the interaction, journalists were surprised to see him dressed flamboyantly. His outfit became a talking point.

Before this, at the song launch of the film, he sported a floral outfit and grabbed a lot of attention. Wonder what with the sudden wardrobe makeover! During the interactions as he promoted the film, Rajkummar was heard saying that he was judged a lot at the time when he made an entry in Bollywood. At several occasions, the Queen actor has mentioned that due to his looks he was adviced by people that he should not aspire to be an actor as nobody would take him seriously as a star for his very-regular looks.