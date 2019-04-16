Warning Nahi Dunga from Blank: Sunny Deol is back to his daredevil avatar and we can’t keep calm!

Divya Ramnani April 16 2019, 12.02 am April 16 2019, 12.02 am

Bollywood is all set to welcome Dimple Kapadia’s nephew and Twinkle Khanna’s cousin Karan Kapadia, with the movie Blank. Well, the newcomer will be foraying into the films alongside action hero, Sunny Deol. It was only recently that film’s trailer hit the internet and Karan Kapadia’s acting left us impressed. It also had Gaddar actor Sunny Deol, who is synonymous to the word action, getting back to his roots and doing full justice to it. Now, the makers of Blank have released the song ‘Warning Nahi Dunga’ and it stands true to its name.

Sung by Bulleya fame Amit Mishra, Warning Nahi Dunga is a catchy track that gives us a sneak-peek into Sunny Deol’s daredevil avatar, which was missed by fans. It mainly focuses on the kind of preparations that an ATS officer goes through before commencing his mission. The song also features the Deol’s fear among all the criminals and how they don’t dare to go against him.

The premise of Blank revolves around a terrorist played by Karan Kapadia, who suffers from a memory loss after an accident, unknown of the fact that he is stuck with a bomb. Sunny Deol will be essaying the role of a staunch police officer.

Speaking about Twinkle and Akshay’s feedback on his debut, Karan said, “Akshay and Twinkle told me to give my best. They told me it’s going to be hard and ‘you have to be confident with whatever you do’. But when they watched rushes of the film, they felt confident of me and told me just to focus on my work.”

On getting an opportunity to work with Sunny Deol, Karan said, “I was feeling nervous than confident because when you work with such a seasoned actor, you feel little intimidated. Once you start, then, you sort of get into the motion of things. It becomes easier to work.”

Blank also stars Karanvir Sharma and Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles and is helmed by debutant director, Behzad Khambata. The film is slated to release on May 3.