Was Akshay Kumar ‘honoured’ with a Canadian citizenship or did he apply for one?

March 29, 2019 marked a big day for Mumbaikars as they stepped out to vote. Several celebrities did set an example by making use of their right and getting their finger inked. But the absence of one celebrity at the polling booth raised eyebrows. We are talking about Akshay Kumar who recently conducted a non-political interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Akshay's patriotism has always been high on Josh and netizens were surprised to not see him casting his vote. With this, Akshay's 'Honorary Citizenship of Canada' too made it to the headlines. Reports suggest that Akshay could not cast his vote because he is an honorary citizen of Canada and India does not allow dual citizenship. Further, this debate over Akshay, not voting intensified after he avoided a question on the same at an event. He said 'Chaliye Beta' to a reporter and hastily dodged the question.

While the star is maintaining an absolute silence over his honorary citizenship of Canada, we came across a story that was published in Vancouver Observer dated September 2, 2012. The article revolves around "a group of Canadians who have been denied or stripped of citizenship by federal government due to legal technicalities." It further mentions Akshay Kumar and states, "While the majority of these cases have been resolved through the 2009 Bill C-37, An Act to Amend the Citizenship Act, some people are waiting years to receive the same citizenship papers that others -- such as Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar -- was granted within weeks." Honorary citizenship is given to someone and not 'granted', we guess. So does that mean he applied for one?

We dug a little further and scanned through the Honorary Canadian citizenship page by Wikipedia and it mentions only 6 names including that of Nelson Mandela and Malala Yousafzai. It does not mention Akshay Kumar, and we wonder why. While he is not on the list, Akki does believe that he has been 'given a citizenship'. In an interview from 2017, while he was promoting Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay had said that he was given one and that is 'something to be proud about'.

We did get in touch with Akshay’s team for a comment but they refused to give one!