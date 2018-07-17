Was Katrina Kaif a part of Salman Khan’s Wanted?

After starring in a few flop films, Salman Khan bounced back with his 2009 release Wanted. Directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Boney Kapoor, the masala entertainer was a blockbuster at the box office. The movie had Ayesha Takia as the female lead, but a recent statement by Janhvi Kapoor has left us confused. She has stated that when she visited the sets of her father’s production venture Wanted, she saw Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif rehearsing for a dance number with Prabhudheva.

Janvhi told Deccan Chronicle, “Once when I visited the sets of Wanted, Prabhudheva was rehearsing a dance sequence with Salman Khan and Katrina. I was around 10 or 12 then. I crept into the room where the dancing was taking place. I was so fond of dancing that I couldn’t resist myself. I stood in the corner, swaying to the beats of the song.”

“I was busy enjoying dancing and didn’t realise Salman had spotted me. He called me and asked me to dance in the middle of the room. I went ahead and danced happily, while the others stood around me. Back then I thought they were all appreciating my moves but when I think about it today, I’m so embarrassed. God knows what they would have been thinking,” she added.

Now the confusing part here is that Katrina Kaif was actually not a part of Wanted. She didn’t even have a cameo. So, we wonder if Janhvi got confused between Katrina and Ayesha, or was it a special number which was edited out later on? Well, we really don’t know what exactly the thing was, but Janhvi has surely left us with a question; Why was Katrina there on the sets of Wanted?