Was Ranveer Singh the inspiration behind Deepika Padukone’s after-party outfit at the MET Gala 2019?

Divya Ramnani May 14 2019, 11.55 pm May 14 2019, 11.55 pm

The latest edition of MET Gala's pink carpet got everyone talking about it. Apart from the Hollywood stars, our desi girls Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, too, were a part of the grandeur. While Priyanka slew in her super-dramatic Dior attire, Deepika flashed her Barbie-self in a heavy,pink Zac Posen gown and puffed hairstyle. The Padmaavat actor’s after-party look was no less, she pulled off a super-classy look in a vintage neon gown along with a patterned coat over her shoulder. But, wait! There’s more to it…

Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika Padukone shared a meme of her with hubby Ranveer Singh. The image was a compilation of her MET Gala after-party look along with Singh’s ‘not-so-new’ quirky appearances. One of his pictures in the meme had Ranveer Singh in a fluorescent suit and the other one… well, it was too legendary for us to define it. So, does this post indicates that Deepika’s vintage look was a tribute to her better half? We think, yes!

Have a look at Deepika Padukone’s picture here:

The Gully Boy actor wasn’t a part of the MET Gala 2019, however, this year’s theme – Camp: Notes on fashion – is what Singh is normally known for! In fact, Deepika, herself, confessed that Ranveer would have been the perfect choice for 2019's Camp theme. Pointing at Ranveer’s picture, she said, “That’s him. Can you see? He has this crazy sense of dressing. I think he would be actually a perfect fit for tonight’s theme. He’s the one person who would do 100% justice to the theme. But I am representing him.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently working on Chhapaak, a film based on the life of an acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey. Chhapaak is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020. Singh, on the other hand, is prepping hard for Kabir Khan’s sports film ’83, which chronicles India’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup.