  3. Bollywood
Was Ranveer Singh the inspiration behind Deepika Padukone’s after-party outfit at the MET Gala 2019?

Bollywood

Was Ranveer Singh the inspiration behind Deepika Padukone’s after-party outfit at the MET Gala 2019?

It looks like Deepika Padukone's MET Gala after-party ensemble was a tribute to her better half, Ranveer Singh.

back
Deepika Padukonedeepika padukone ranveer singhdeepveerMET 2019Met GalaMet Gala 2019MET Gala 2019 themeMET Gala appearancenick jonasPriyanka Chopraranveer singh
nextCannes 2019: The Jury list for 72nd film festival has no Indians

within