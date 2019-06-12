Rushabh Dhruv June 12 2019, 1.21 pm June 12 2019, 1.21 pm

Shahid Kapoor, who has left us floored with his power-packed performances in films like Haider, Kaminey, Udta Punjab among others, is soon to entertain us again. In yet another unconventional role, the actor will next be seen in Kabir Singh, the remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film will feature the actor in a raw-edgy avatar, portraying the character of an alcoholic doctor, who also indulges in drugs. As the release of his film inches closer, Shahid is leaving no stone unturned to promote the same. Recently, Sasha graced the couch on Neha Dhupia's talk show, BFFs With Vogue and spilt beans on two of his popular exes Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During one of the fun rounds on the show, dad of two kids, Shahid confirmed that Priyanka, who got hitched with singer Nick Jonas in December 2018 last year had invited him to her wedding reception in Mumbai. When further quizzed about was he on the guest list of Saifeena's wedding, the actor replied, "About Kareena, I don’t remember, it was a while ago. I don’t think I was invited.” Saif Ali Khan and Kareena got married in 2012.

On the same show, Shahid also revealed one of his professional regrets and it was not being able to do Rang De Basanti. “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately couldn’t make time for it,” he told Neha. On the one film he wished he never did, he said it was Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar that also starred Alia Bhatt. “Even I was confused when I saw the film,” he added.