Was the 'Nick of time' tweet a dig at Priyanka Chopra? Director Ali Abbas Zafar answers

First published: August 03, 2018 08:50 PM IST | Updated: August 03, 2018 08:50 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently took to Twitter to inform everyone about Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat. What grabbed the attention in his tweet was the line ‘Nick of time’. It started a speculation about Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ marriage. Not just this, when Katrina Kaif replaced Priyanka and came on board, the director once again used the line ‘Nick of time’ in his tweet while announcing Katrina’s entry in the project.

Recently, while talking to a news agency, when Ali was asked about his tongue-in-cheek tweets, he said, "I am going to reserve my comment. I am just going to say that what I said was what I meant, and I am very happy for Priyanka wherever she is in life right now professionally and personally."

"All my heart goes to her because she has been a good friend since a really long time and we get along really well. I would say that I wish all the happiness and love. Hopefully I am going to see her soon," he added.

Ali and Priyanka have been good friends. The actress has earlier worked with Ali in Gunday. With Katrina joining the cast of the film, the hit trio of Tiger Zinda Hai is returning to the big screen.

Bharat also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. It will be releasing on Eid 2019.

