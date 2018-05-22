WATCH: A new dialogue promo of Harshvadhan Kapoor’s ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ is now out

Harshvardhan Kapoor is banking upon his upcoming superhero flick to make a strong comeback to Bollywood. His debut film 'Mirzya' sank at the box office without making much noise, although the film was aesthetically applauded. Given we do not have too many superhero films in Hindi, this one could fare well if it struck the audience right.

The trailer of Bhavesh Joshi released a few days back and received mixed response. Moving on, the makers have now released a dialogue promo. Check it out below!

Vikramaditya Motwane, whose previous directorial venture 'Trapped' was a success, is trying his hand on the superhero genre for the first time. While many assume the film is going to be a rip off of a number of Hollywood superhero films, some believe it's going to be packed with thrilling action, and a fun ride as well!

The film, which was supposed to hit screens on May 25 earlier, has been postponed to 1st June. Incidentally, that's the day Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' also releases. This makes it a brother vs sister scene at the box office!

'Veere Di Wedding' is making all the right noise, thanks to its ensemble cast. Also, it is both Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's first film after marriage and pregnancy respectively. Considering that, 'Bhavesh Joshi' has got little chances of conquering the box office. Let us wait and see how it unfolds!

Harshvardhan Kapoor is also working on shooter Abhinav Bindra's biopic, helmed by Kannan Iyer.