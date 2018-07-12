home/ entertainment/ bollywood
WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan gives you a glimpse of the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, straight from Russia

First published: July 11, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Updated: July 11, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

We earlier told you that the Bachchans, all fond of Football, have travelled to Russia to witness the remaining World Cup matches. Amitabh Bachchan, who was shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's Badla in Glasgow, flew to London and voyaged to Russia along with daughter Shweta. Big B along with his son and daughter is accompanied by grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya as well.

And quite evidently, they are hell excited. Last night in the first round of semi-finals, France beat Belgium in a thrilling face-off. It was followed by this selfie, with faces glittering in the joy of witnessing a good match.

#FraBel #worldcupsemifinals Congratulations France! @amitabhbachchan

Next, we got a glimpse of the almost-full stadium. Watch it, and you can hear the mood!

#FraBel #worldcupsemifinals.

If that's not having fun, then what is?

The junior Bachchan is a known Football enthusiast and owns Chennaiyin FC. He is also a member of the All Stars Club that raises funds for charitable causes through the game.

On coming back, Abhishek reportedly has his kitty full. Apart from JP Dutta's Paltan, we hear he's being offered some interesting stuff that he will reveal soon.

Good times, now and ahead!

