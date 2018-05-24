WATCH: Aditi Rao Hydari’s rendition of ‘Kehna Hi Kya’ is serenely beautiful

When she made her unconventional Bollywood debut as Sonam Kapoor’s aunt in ‘Delhi 6’, none knew that Aditi Rao Hydari would slowly take over our hearts with her pristine beauty and talent aplomb. Nine years hence, Aditi has carved a niche for herself with the variety of characters that she chose to play. Be it the fiery Shanti in Yeh Saali Zindagi or the dangerous Roshni in Murder 3, or even the gorgeous Mehrunisa in Padmaavat, Aditi lived every role she stepped into.

But did you know that Aditi is an amazing singer too? Yes. Her mother is the acclaimed classical singer Vidya Rao and seems like Aditi has talent in her gene pool. Her voice is a heaven of melody. She posted a video of her own rendition of the timeless classic ‘Kehna Hi Kya’ from ‘Bombay’, and we were floored.

Watch it here. Just close your eyes and fall in love with Aditi’s velvety voice.

Melodious, with every note meticulously in place. We hope that we get to hear her voice in Bollywood as well, and see her magic unfold both on screen and off it.

On the work front, Aditi basked in the glow that came her way for her role as Mehrunisa, Alauddin Khilji’s wife, in the movie Padmaavat. Despite the presence of stars like Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who had meatier roles, Aditi easily took the cake away with her convincing portrayal of a wife bound by duties, but brave in her own way.